FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) CEO Enrique A. Conterno Sells 1,538 Shares

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $30,683.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,483 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,885.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FibroGen Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of FGEN traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.01. 1,963,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,011. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $21.30.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.15). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 250.58% and a negative net margin of 294.16%. The company had revenue of $15.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroGen

Several analysts recently weighed in on FGEN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FibroGen by 369.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

