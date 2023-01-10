Filecoin (FIL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $189.93 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for $3.75 or 0.00021686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.35 billion and approximately $189.93 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000364 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00447445 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.28 or 0.01309536 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,460.91 or 0.31603935 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 359,805,544 coins. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

