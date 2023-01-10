Financial Contrast: WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG) vs. CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Rating) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WeTrade Group and CarGurus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WeTrade Group $14.38 million 6.51 $5.18 million N/A N/A CarGurus $951.37 million 1.93 -$150,000.00 ($1.16) -13.33

WeTrade Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CarGurus.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

1.1% of WeTrade Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of CarGurus shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of CarGurus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for WeTrade Group and CarGurus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WeTrade Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CarGurus 0 4 8 0 2.67

CarGurus has a consensus price target of $22.79, suggesting a potential upside of 47.42%. Given CarGurus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CarGurus is more favorable than WeTrade Group.

Profitability

This table compares WeTrade Group and CarGurus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WeTrade Group -59.01% -34.07% -27.92% CarGurus 3.76% 20.56% 10.74%

Summary

CarGurus beats WeTrade Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WeTrade Group

WeTrade Group, Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems. The company's YCloud system also provides micro-business owners with various payment methods, such as Alipay, WeChat, and UnionPay. In addition, it offers technical system support, software development, and services. The company serves individual and corporate users in the micro business industry. It also has operations in Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Singapore. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People Republic of China.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom; and the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces as independent brands in the United States and the United Kingdom. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

