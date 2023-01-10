First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 2,554 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,340. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.62.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

DD has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

