First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Has $12.22 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up approximately 3.1% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.50. The company had a trading volume of 36,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

