First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 1.9% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,610,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965,418 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,286,779,000 after purchasing an additional 725,606 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,441.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 573,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,030,000 after buying an additional 535,910 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,309,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $569,465,000 after buying an additional 363,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,373,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,637,000 after buying an additional 338,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

NYSE BDX traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $255.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,121. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

