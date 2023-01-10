First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 42.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 489.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 35,420 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 24.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $7,332,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.93.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PSX traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,058. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.87. The company has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

