First National Bank of South Miami Acquires 170 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $123.45 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.24.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.