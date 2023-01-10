First National Bank of South Miami Cuts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First National Bank of South Miami lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 28,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $12,470,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 78,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 13.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 314,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,307,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $143.55 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $129.79 billion, a PE ratio of 104.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

