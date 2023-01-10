First National Bank of South Miami Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Oracle were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Oracle Stock Up 1.3 %

Oracle stock opened at $86.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.91. The firm has a market cap of $233.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $89.52.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

