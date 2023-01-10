First National Bank of South Miami Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

First National Bank of South Miami lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 3.0% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 46,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25,628 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 52,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $135.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $179.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.89.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

