First National Bank of South Miami Sells 192 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

First National Bank of South Miami trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Eaton were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 102.5% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Down 0.1 %

ETN stock opened at $160.88 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $172.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.48. The stock has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

