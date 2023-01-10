First National Bank of South Miami Sells 261 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First National Bank of South Miami cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Paychex were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Paychex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,699 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after acquiring an additional 379,291 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Paychex by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,087,000 after acquiring an additional 238,513 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,771,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,679,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,191,000 after acquiring an additional 84,791 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,257 shares of company stock worth $1,641,657 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $117.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.46.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

