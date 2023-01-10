First National Bank of South Miami Sells 401 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,067,000 after buying an additional 3,523,129 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,387,000 after buying an additional 1,020,652 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $685,157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,019,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,602,000 after buying an additional 289,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,907,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,167,000 after buying an additional 357,979 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $81.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.28.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.