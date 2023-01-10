First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 74.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,962,000 after purchasing an additional 397,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,822,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,644,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Solar by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,865 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $107,678,000 after purchasing an additional 132,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on First Solar from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $159.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.49. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $173.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.97 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

