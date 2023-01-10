Floki Inu (FLOKI) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.24 Million

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last week, Floki Inu has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Floki Inu has a total market capitalization of $74.99 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Floki Inu token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.08 or 0.00445313 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.79 or 0.01315977 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,444.43 or 0.31453317 BTC.

About Floki Inu

Floki Inu’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,060,943,334,243 tokens. The official message board for Floki Inu is realflokiinu.medium.com. The official website for Floki Inu is floki.com. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Floki Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Floki Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Floki Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

