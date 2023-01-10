Frax Share Price Up 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Frax Share has a total market cap of $403.53 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share token can now be bought for $5.53 or 0.00031739 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Frax Share alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.56 or 0.00445261 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.21 or 0.01298565 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,478.53 or 0.31449666 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,922,929 tokens. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.