Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €32.50 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €32.50 ($34.95) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($25.81) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.90 ($34.30) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays set a €33.00 ($35.48) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($30.11) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €46.10 ($49.57) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €28.30 ($30.43) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €25.46 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.99. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($64.69) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($86.02).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

