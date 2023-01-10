Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fuel Tech from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 4.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. On average, analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEK. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

