G999 Price Tops $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $9,377.66 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, G999 has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00071810 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00063932 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001154 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00024385 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000208 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

