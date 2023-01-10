Gala (GALA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.01 Billion

Gala (GALA) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Gala token can currently be bought for about $0.0414 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $288.63 million and approximately $1.01 billion worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gala has traded up 137.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.97 or 0.00444921 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.23 or 0.01313513 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,436.38 or 0.31425607 BTC.

Gala Token Profile

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. Gala’s official website is gala.games. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

