Galxe (GAL) Price Up 21.1% This Week

Galxe (GAL) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. In the last week, Galxe has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. One Galxe token can now be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00007263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Galxe has a total market cap of $68.18 million and approximately $23.24 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Galxe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.95 or 0.00443998 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.84 or 0.01314634 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,434.99 or 0.31360225 BTC.

Galxe Profile

Galxe was first traded on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galxe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Galxe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Galxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Galxe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.