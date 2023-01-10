Gas Price Up 7.2% This Week (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. Gas has a market capitalization of $126.49 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gas has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One Gas token can currently be bought for approximately $2.14 or 0.00012321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003466 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00446665 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.86 or 0.01314156 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,470.15 or 0.31548834 BTC.
About Gas
Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
