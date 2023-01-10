GateToken Price Tops $3.35 on Top Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken token can now be bought for approximately $3.35 or 0.00019454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $362.31 million and approximately $679,489.26 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00012889 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 118.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00037146 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00043216 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005605 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00242011 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GateToken is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.25253437 USD and is up 2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $440,141.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

