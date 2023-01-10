Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,246 shares during the quarter. Generac accounts for 1.3% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Generac worth $9,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Generac by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 14.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Generac by 4.6% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 8.0% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNRC. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of Generac stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.05. 8,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,327. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.01 and its 200 day moving average is $169.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $329.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.