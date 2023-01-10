General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,231 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,005,561,000 after buying an additional 2,312,118 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,646,000 after buying an additional 100,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after buying an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,753,000 after buying an additional 29,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,256,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $277,990,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.91.
General Dynamics Trading Up 0.6 %
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
General Dynamics Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.97%.
General Dynamics Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Dynamics (GD)
- Skechers Not Nike Is The Sneaker Stock to Own for 2023
- Can The Rally In e.l.f. Beauty Stock Continue?
- ChargePoint Stock Price Is Off To The Races
- Exact Sciences Corp Stock Price Is Trending Up Here’s Why
- Kala Pharmaceuticals Up 400% In The Past Month, What’s Next ?
Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.