General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,231 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,005,561,000 after buying an additional 2,312,118 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,646,000 after buying an additional 100,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after buying an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,753,000 after buying an additional 29,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,256,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $277,990,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.91.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GD stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.78. 5,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.97. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $200.65 and a 52-week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.