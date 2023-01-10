General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its stake in General Electric by 794.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.39. 114,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,549,434. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.48.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

