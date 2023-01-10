Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Trading 8.3% Higher

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENIGet Rating) shares traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.06. 24,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 965,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $890.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports during the first quarter worth $65,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

