Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Trading 8.3% Higher

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.06. 24,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 965,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
Genius Sports Stock Up 8.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $890.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91.
Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Genius Sports
About Genius Sports
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genius Sports (GENI)
- Can Lockheed Martin Corporation Hit Another All-Time High in Q1?
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- The WD-40 Company Is Ready To Rebound, But Will It?
- Skechers Not Nike Is The Sneaker Stock to Own for 2023
- Can The Rally In e.l.f. Beauty Stock Continue?
Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.