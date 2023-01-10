Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.19-2.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Getty Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Getty Realty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:GTY opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average of $30.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.39 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 49.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 102.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Realty

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 19.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Realty Company Profile

