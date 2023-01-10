GICTrade (GICT) Price Hits $0.91 on Major Exchanges

GICTrade (GICT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $90.42 million and approximately $8,979.65 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00005256 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GICTrade has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade’s genesis date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.88918999 USD and is down -2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,801.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

