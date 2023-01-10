Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Glanbia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GLAPF opened at $12.74 on Friday. Glanbia has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

