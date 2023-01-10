GMX Price Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. GMX has a market cap of $369.90 million and approximately $23.39 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GMX has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One GMX token can currently be purchased for about $44.20 or 0.00255281 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.17 or 0.00446212 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.07 or 0.01307122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,450.85 or 0.31516849 BTC.

About GMX

GMX’s launch date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,793,788 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,368,341 tokens. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

