Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stake Lifted by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 6.6% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $15,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $77.09 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $94.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.58.

