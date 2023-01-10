Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance
GTIM stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 million, a P/E ratio of -85.30 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company owns, operates, or franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, or licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Good Times Restaurants (GTIM)
- 3 Airline Stocks Taking Off in 2023
- Why Wall Street Has Bullish Targets on Target Stock
- What Macy’s Guidance Means For Retail
- Fortinet Stock Price Bumpy, Here Is Why
- Apexigen Stock Soars After Analyst Rating, Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.