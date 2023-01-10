Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

GTIM stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 million, a P/E ratio of -85.30 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Good Times Restaurants

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company owns, operates, or franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, or licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

