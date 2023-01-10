Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

GTIM stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 million, a P/E ratio of -85.30 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company owns, operates, or franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, or licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

