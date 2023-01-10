Got Guaranteed Reaches 1-Day Volume of $44,601.40 (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00002743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Got Guaranteed has a market capitalization of $142.50 million and $44,601.40 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Got Guaranteed

Got Guaranteed’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

