Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,698 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,814,000 after buying an additional 25,636,928 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856,794 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,499,000 after buying an additional 11,699,674 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $431,952,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,746 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.78. 6,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674,374. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $80.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

