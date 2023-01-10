Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Buys 465 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 35,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 134.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IWM traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.02. 600,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,327,676. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $219.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

