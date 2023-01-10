Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,864 shares during the period. H&R Block accounts for 0.4% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HRB. CWM LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 394.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H&R Block Price Performance

NYSE:HRB traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,593. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.65.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 613.29%. The firm had revenue of $179.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. Research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

