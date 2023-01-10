Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,373 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after purchasing an additional 997,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $512,139,000 after purchasing an additional 210,175 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 55.0% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 20,283,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195,851 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Hanesbrands by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,121,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,735,000 after buying an additional 376,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

HBI traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.65. 105,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,139,506. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

