Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $589,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 175.0% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,948,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 42,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 150,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the period.

AMLP stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.29. 26,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,123. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.52. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $42.47.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

