Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,689 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $660,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in MetLife by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 132,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MET traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.46. 104,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,157,482. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

