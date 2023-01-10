Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,101 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 73,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYB stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.02. 22,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,472. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

