Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Sells 450 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Southern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Southern by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 52,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $70.79. 56,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,465,631. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.35.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

