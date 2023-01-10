Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Takes $2.78 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,693.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,230,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,856 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,391,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,070,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,042,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,039,000 after acquiring an additional 62,730 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 160.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 984,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after acquiring an additional 606,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,135,000 after acquiring an additional 185,418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $219.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,180. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.35 and its 200-day moving average is $221.30. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.34.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

