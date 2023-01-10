Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Shares Up 6.1%

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $29.15. 5,168 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 261,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GBX. TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday. StockNews.com lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 5.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.34 million, a PE ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.86%.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $755,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 323,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,159.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $755,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 323,018 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,159.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 253,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,769,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,900 over the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth about $44,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 674.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

