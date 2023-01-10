Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NASDAQ:GREEL)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.5313 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 93.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of GREEL stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.28. 40,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,896. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.