Gries Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $2,219,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 37.6% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.28. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Argus cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.