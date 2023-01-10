Gries Financial LLC Buys Shares of 49,744 iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,000. iShares Convertible Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Gries Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aire Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 85,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 14,967 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 22,042.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 42.4% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $767,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $70.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.29. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18.

