Gries Financial LLC Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,950,000. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 2,259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.90. 2,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,667. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $254.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.73.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.52.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

