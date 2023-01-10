Gries Financial LLC Makes New $385,000 Investment in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 75,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ PNNT traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 224,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.66 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.32%. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -178.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

PennantPark Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.